Just a bit better: Nashua-Plainfield slips past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 66-61

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Nashua-Plainfield wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-61 over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 47-44 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 6, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with Osage in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.