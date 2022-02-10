Just a bit better; Dike-New Hartford slips past Eldora South Hardin 51-43

Dike-New Hartford knocked off Eldora South Hardin 51-43 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Conrad BCLUW on February 4 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For more, click here.
