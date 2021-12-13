Just a bit better; Clarksville slips past Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 45-37

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clarksville's locker room after Monday's 45-37 win against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Clarksville took on Cresco Crestwood on December 7 at Clarksville High School. For more, click here.
