Just a bit better: Cedar Rapids Prairie slips past Epworth Western Dubuque 66-60

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Cedar Rapids Prairie had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Epworth Western Dubuque 66-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on February 8, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Iowa City on January 10 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. Click here for a recap.
