Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocked off Iowa City West 57-52 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Cougars' shooting jumped to a 27-25 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Cougars' leverage showed as they carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy added to its advantage with a 13-9 margin in the closing period.

