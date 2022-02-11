Just a bit better; Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy slips past Iowa City West 57-52

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocked off Iowa City West 57-52 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Cougars' shooting jumped to a 27-25 lead over the Trojans at the half.
The Cougars' leverage showed as they carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy added to its advantage with a 13-9 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City West took on North Liberty on February 4 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
