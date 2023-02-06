Johnston's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 81-37 win over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Johnston pulled in front of Davenport West 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons' shooting pulled in front for a 40-18 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Johnston jumped to a 61-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-7 advantage in the frame.

