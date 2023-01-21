Jesup wallops Ackley AGWSR 87-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jesup's 87-22 throttling of Ackley AGWSR for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.

Jesup thundered in front of Ackley AGWSR 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

The J-Hawks opened a lopsided 51-11 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Jesup thundered to a 75-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The J-Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

