Jesup wallops Ackley AGWSR 87-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jesup's 87-22 throttling of Ackley AGWSR for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.
Jesup thundered in front of Ackley AGWSR 24-8 to begin the second quarter.
The J-Hawks opened a lopsided 51-11 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.
Jesup thundered to a 75-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The J-Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.
The last time Jesup and Ackley AGWSR played in a 93-50 game on January 22, 2022.
