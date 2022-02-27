Jesup takes Cinderella story to state

When the fourth quarter buzzer sounded on Jesup High after their 62-57 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg on Saturday night, the team and their fans stormed the court in celebration. They’d just qualified for state.

But going into the ninth game of the season, there were few who thought Des Moines would be their destination.

One of their star players, sophomore guard Jack Miller, had just recently returned from elbow surgery that forced him to miss their first four games. According to senior forward Carson Lienau, they had a hard time getting their bearings in those first eight games even when Miller was back, resulting in a 3-5 start to the season.

“When he first came back, we were all out of sorts on offense and on defense, too,” Lienau said. “We were just running around like chickens with our heads cut off.”

But from there, the J-Hawks rallied and beat Oelwein with a commanding 75-35 win. It was the first victory in a 16-game winning streak that saw them change from scrappy underdogs to feared contenders, and brought them to the 2A-4 championship. They were one game away from state, but they still had to face one of their toughest opponents.

Aplington-Parkersburg boasted a fierce 20-2 record and had already dealt Jesup two of their five losses, including their worst one at 99-60 in their first game of the year. The J-Hawks were not only looking to win the banner, but to exorcise their demons from the beginning of the season. But Lienau went in confident of victory.

“I could tell at shoot-around this afternoon that the energy was high, we all believed that we could win,” Lienau said. “If you would’ve walked into the gym today, you would’ve had no idea, no clue that we would’ve lost to that team by 39 points at just the start of January.”

What ensued in the Waterloo East High School gym was a back-and-forth battle with both teams playing like the title was on the line. The lead changed hands ten times, eight times alone in the first half as the J-Hawks and Falcons matched each others goals, threes and free throws. In the intense battle, Miller proved to be their top scorer, racking up 24 points.

Late into the third quarter, the J-Hawks saw their 35-29 lead evaporate with three baskets and a three-pointer by Aplington-Parkersburg, but Lienau answered back with a bucket and a clutch trey in the last seconds of the quarter, putting them up 40-38.

They kept the lead for the rest of the night, fighting off the offensive efforts of the Falcons and making their free throws in a no-room-for-error fourth quarter until the game ended. The turnaround was complete, and their Cedar Valley Cinderalla story was taking them to Des Moines.

“Since our winning streak started on Jan. 7, we’ve been a pretty good basketball team,” head coach Joe Smeins said after the game. “This has been building for us and I’m so glad we got a chance to play AP tonight, and I’m obviously happy we won.”

