Jesup sprints past Sumner-Fred 59-43

Riding a wave of production, Jesup dunked Sumner-Fred 59-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 10, Sumner-Fred faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Jesup took on Hudson on January 11 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.