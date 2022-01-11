Jesup puts an offensive performance on Hudson 90-47

Jesup dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 90-47 victory over Hudson on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The J-Hawks made the first move by forging a 41-28 margin over the Pirates after the first quarter.
The J-Hawks' authority showed as they carried a 90-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
