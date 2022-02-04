Jesup pulls python act on Fairbank Wapsie Valley 64-44

Jesup swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Fairbank Wapsie Valley 64-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.
In recent action on January 21, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Sumner-Fred and Jesup took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 29 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap
The J-Hawks jumped on top in front of the Warriors 27-3 to begin the second quarter.
Jesup registered a 42-12 advantage at halftime over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.
Jesup roared over Fairbank Wapsie Valley when the fourth quarter began 53-26.
