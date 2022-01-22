 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jesup paints near-perfect picture in win over Ackley AGWSR 93-50

  • 0

Jesup's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ackley AGWSR during a 93-50 blowout at Jesup High on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Jesup faced off against Hudson and Ackley AGWSR took on Conrad BCLUW on January 17 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For more, click here.

Jesup broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 93-50 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News