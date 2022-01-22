Jesup paints near-perfect picture in win over Ackley AGWSR 93-50

Jesup's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ackley AGWSR during a 93-50 blowout at Jesup High on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Jesup faced off against Hudson and Ackley AGWSR took on Conrad BCLUW on January 17 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For more, click here.
Jesup broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 93-50 lead over Ackley AGWSR.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.