Jesup overcomes Aplington-Parkersburg in competitive affair 62-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Jesup's locker room after Saturday's 62-57 win against Aplington-Parkersburg in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the J-Hawks and the Falcons settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

Jesup's offense darted to a 26-22 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg at the intermission.

Jesup's position showed as it carried a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 17, Jesup faced off against La Porte City Union and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Dike-New Hartford on February 17 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

