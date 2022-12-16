Jesup narrowly edges La Porte City Union in tight triumph 57-48

Jesup derailed La Porte City Union's hopes after a 57-48 verdict on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Jesup and La Porte City Union squared off with February 17, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Jesup faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union took on Sumner-Fred on December 9 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.