Jesup makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Waterloo Columbus 81-42

Jesup jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for an 81-42 win over Waterloo Columbus for an Iowa boys basketball victory on November 30.

The J-Hawks took charge in front of the Sailors 37-18 to begin the second quarter.

The J-Hawks' domination showed as they carried an 81-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

