A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Jesup defeated Eldora South Hardin 72-69 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Jesup a 23-13 lead over Eldora South Hardin.

The J-Hawks opened a modest 45-31 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Eldora South Hardin trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 65-52.

The Tigers enjoyed a 17-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Jesup and Eldora South Hardin faced off on February 8, 2022 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL . Click here for a recap. Jesup took on La Porte City Union on January 31 at La Porte City Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.