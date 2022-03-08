Jesup falls in state quarterfinals to Rock Valley

Corbin Fuelling and Carson Lienau walked off the court at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday afternoon with identical looks on their faces. It was the same look head coach Joe Smeins had on his face. It was the look nearly the entire Jesup student section had as well.

Disappointed, but proud all the same.

It's a look the J-Hawks certainly earned. After starting their season 3-5, they won 16 consecutive games to earn their ticket to Wells Fargo Arena. Heck, just to get to Des Moines, the J-Hawks had to knock off Aplington-Parkersburg, a team that spent most of the season in the Top 10 for 2A. Jesup had plenty of reasons to take pride in what they accomplished this season.

Sadly, however, that disappointment stemmed from the fact that they won't be able to do anything else.

The J-Hawks saw their season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as they were defeated by the No. 2 Rock Valley Rockets 75-61 in the 2A state quarterfinals.

The journeys end doesn't erase the journey itself, however.

“It’s really tough right now, but this season was still incredible,” Lienau said. “I’ll always remember that Saturday night at East High when we beat AP. Nobody can take that away from us no matter what happened at the end.”

The J-Hawks showed resilient spirit throughout Tuesdays game. They matched Rock Valley blow for blow to start the game and even took the lead at 6-4. The Rockets went on a 7-0 run from there, however, and while Jesup continued to put up points, they still found themselves trailing 19-13 at the end of the first.

Both squads continued fighting with Rock Valley taking a 30-23 lead before they closed the opening half on an 8-2 run to go up 38-25.

Jesup refused to quit, though, as they opened up the third with a 8-2 run to get back within seven points. However, Rock Valley retook control, using a 12-3 run to go up 52-36. The J-Hawks still refused to quit, however, as they closed the third on a 9-0 run to get back within seven, 52-45.

Lienau noted his teams fight after the game.

“I’m so proud of my guys,” Lienau said. “I knew we wouldn’t give up. That’s not us. I’ve seen some good teams go down here and face a really good team like Rock Valley and they just fall on their face. But we battled and dug in. We held on and kept it a game as long as we could.”

Unfortunately, "as long as we could" was through the first three quarters. The Rockets simply couldn't miss in the fourth quarter, going 11-for-16 from the field, while the J-Hawks ran out of gas, shooting 5-for-16 from the field in the final period. Rock Valley led by as many as 20 before ultimately triumphing by 14.

Still, Smeins couldn't help but smile when thinking about the effort his boys gave.

"I knew this group was not going to go away," he said. "They have too much heart, too much pride and we have too many good players. I’m just so proud of them."

This was just the fourth time the Jesup boys have ever made the state tournament in basketball. To help put it in perspective, this years senior class were merely sixth graders the last time the J-Hawks advanced to Wells Fargo. Something must have clicked in them around that time, because this years senior class did a lot.

Like, a whole lot.

Lienau, a UNI commit for track and field, will likely be an All-State selection this year after averaging 20.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Fuelling averaged 16.5 points per game while making 68 three-pointers. Parker McHone made his way into Jesups top-five for career assists. Smeins offered up that, "We don't beat Aplington-Parkersburg without" Carter Even.

So in other words, this year's senior class was very, very good. It will be extremely difficult to replace that group.

That doesn't mean the cupboard is bare for Jesup, however. Jack Miller will return next season for his junior campaign after making 53 shots from beyond the arc this year. Brevin Dahl had a very strong junior campaign as well. Smeins noted that the J-Hawk JV team won 17 games this season. Lienau thinks the team shouldn't experience too much of a drop off next year.

“(I want the younger guys to know) anything is possible,” he said. “You can get down here even if you start 3-5. There’s some good players in our locker room. Even though we graduate four of the five starters, (the guys coming back) are just as good. They give us days in practice. I think they have a shot to get back down here next year."

The Jesup boys basketball team was disappointed, make no mistake. They didn't want their journey to end with a one day stay in Des Moines. As they walked off the court to a standing ovation from their fans on Tuesday, however, they didn't let that disappointment overtake the sense of pride they felt for what they accomplished this year.

And what they accomplished this year can never be taken away.

“(This season) was great,” Fuelling said. “If we were going to go out any way, I’d want it to end here at state. It was great winning 16 in a row, it was great being with my friends and I love basketball. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

