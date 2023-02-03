Jesup edged Fairbank Wapsie Valley 65-64 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Iowa boys basketball action on February 3.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley authored a promising start, taking a 22-13 advantage over Jesup at the end of the first quarter.

The J-Hawks' offense darted in front for a 32-31 lead over the Warriors at the half.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley took the lead 45-44 to start the fourth quarter.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the J-Hawks won the session and the game with a 21-19 performance.

