Jesup dodges a bullet in win over Grundy Center 60-59

Jesup topped Grundy Center 60-59 in a tough tilt at Jesup High on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 20, Grundy Center squared off with Dike-New Hartford in a basketball game. For results, click here.
