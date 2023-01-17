Jesup dismantles Sumner-Fred 68-44

Jesup delivered all the smoke to disorient Sumner-Fred and flew away with a 68-44 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Jesup and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Jesup faced off against Hudson and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 9 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Click here for a recap.
