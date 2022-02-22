Jesup denies Denver's challenge 75-62

Jesup put together a victorious gameplan to stop Denver 75-62 on February 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The J-Hawks made the first move by forging a 21-9 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.
The J-Hawks' offense darted to a 34-31 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.
Jesup jumped over Denver when the fourth quarter began 53-44.
In recent action on February 17, Denver faced off against New Hampton and Jesup took on La Porte City Union on February 17 at La Porte City Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
