Jesup delivers smashing punch early to dump Le Grand East Marshall 101-47

Jesup's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Le Grand East Marshall 101-47 at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the J-Hawks a 58-23 lead over the Mustangs.

The J-Hawks took control in the third quarter with a 101-47 advantage over the Mustangs.

