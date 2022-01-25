 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jesup delivers smashing punch early to dump Le Grand East Marshall 101-47

Jesup's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Le Grand East Marshall 101-47 at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the J-Hawks a 58-23 lead over the Mustangs.

The J-Hawks took control in the third quarter with a 101-47 advantage over the Mustangs.

In recent action on January 11, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Jesup took on Sumner-Fred on January 18 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

