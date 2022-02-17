Jesup beats Union Community, advances to matchup with Denver

A Thursday night second round matchup between Jesup and Union ended in a 70-50 runaway victory for the J-Hawks.

Neither team struggled for offense in the contest as both teams started the first quarter hot. Nine points from sophomore guard Jack Miller gave Jesup a 21-16 advantage after one.

For Union Community, seniors Danny Petersen and Grant Behrens shared the load offensively with six and five points, respectively.

In the second quarter, the J-Hawks looked primed to pull away as both teams saw their offense stumble slightly. However, a buzzer-beating layup from Knights’ senior forward Max Eikamp kept Union within striking distance at the half 34-28.

J-Hawks head coach Joe Smeins said his team looked to grow it's lead through stronger defensive play.

“We could be a little better defensively,” Smeins said. “Our on-ball pressure was not good enough.”

With the message from their coach clear, the J-Hawks outscored the Knights 18-9 in the third quarter, led by Carson Lienau’s six points, to take a 52-37 lead into the final eight minutes of action.

Jesup continued to grow it's lead in the fourth quarter. Lienau grabbed five rebounds and Corbin Fuelling scored five points to guide the J-Hawks to a 70-50 win.

“Credit Union, it is hard to beat a team three times,” Smeins said. “They have a good ball club…It takes a group effort to win postseason games and that happened tonight.”

Starring in the group effort for the J-Hawks, senior forward Carson Lienau recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Corbin Fuelling scored 21 points as the leading scorer for the J-Hawks.

The win sets up a rematch with the Denver Cyclones. Earlier this season, Denver beat Jesup on the J-Hawks' home court, 74-66, on Dec. 3.

Leinau scored 26 points, Fuelling had 17 and Parker McHone added 10 points in the losing effort.

