Jesup beats Aplington-Parkersburg in 62-57 finish for state tournament berth

The Jesup boys' varsity basketball team got a happy ending to their comeback season on Saturday night, capping off a 16-game winning streak with a 62-57 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg to qualify for the state quarterfinals at Waterloo East.

“You know, we have a lot of respect for Aplington-Parkersburg," said Jesup head coach Joe Smeins. "They’ve been in that game, they were state-semifinalists last year. Our kids believed they could win, and we believed we could win as soon as we won on Tuesday night, and we played that way the entire game.”

Senior forward Carson Lienau kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a basket, but that was quickly met with three buckets from the Falcons by Kale Riherd, Garrett Hempen and Gavin Thomas to to put them in the lead. The J-Hawks tied it up twice, only for Aplington-Parkersburg to score again until they tied it a third time at 9-9 at the end of the quarter.

Junior Brevin Dahl gave Jesup the lead again at the beginning of the second quarter, only for it to be wrestled away once more. The lead switched from Jesup to Aplington-Parkersburg and back again twice, and was tied up three times before Jesup pulled ahead with two baskets at the end of the quarter. The J-Hawks went into halftime with a narrow 26-22 lead.

The third quarter saw a tough rally from Aplington-Parkersburg after Jesup brought their lead up by six. The J-Hawks lost it once again with a back-to-back three-pointer and layup by Hempen, putting the Falcons up 38-35, but it proved to be their last lead of the night. Lineau responded to Hempen with his own basket and three-pointer, giving Jesup the lead at 40-38.

J-Hawks senior Jack Miller made another three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter. Miller ended up being the top scorer of the game with 24 points.

The J-Hawks kept the lead, partially due to them making free throws and Aplington-Parkersburg missing them when every shot counted. In the end, Jesup held the line.

"You know, all those kids gave it everything they had and Jesup made a couple more plays than we did, and congratulations to them," said Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Aaron Thomas, adding that he was proud of his team regardless of the outcome.

Jesup will next play Rock Valley High in Des Moines on March 8.

