Jesup aiming for fourth state tournament berth in school history

OELWEIN – At the time, Carson Lienau called it, 'ridiculous' and something 'that should never happen again.'

Back on Jan. 3, the Jesup standout senior forward and his J-Hawk teammates were on the wrong end of a defensive effort that allowed 99 points to Aplington-Parkersburg in a 39-point defeat.

From that point on, Jesup has been a different team on the defensive end of the floor. And it started with believing and having confidence in each other.

"It was more we needed to trust each other," Lienau said after the J-Hawks smothered Denver, 75-62, in a Class 2A boys' basketball district final Tuesday night at Oelwein High School. "Trust each other that we are going to be there on the help side, trust each other on the rotations. I think that showed tonight. We had so many chances where we were running around the floor, playing 110 percent."

The renewed defensive emphasis – highlighted by a duo of superb one-on-one defenders in junior guard Brevin Dahl and the return of a healthy sophomore guard Jack Miller – has produced startling results. The J-Hawks (18-5) have won 15 games in a row – all by double digits – and no opponent has managed to score more than 64 points during that span.

"We have gotten so much better at rebounding," said Lienau, a second team all-state selection last season who will throw the discus, shot put and hammer collegiately at Northern Iowa. "Once we get the rebound, get stops, it helps our transition game so much."

An improved transition game has allowed the J-Hawks to reap substantial rewards on the offensive end of the floor. Senior guard Corbin Fuelling scored 15 points in the district final win and averages 17.0 per game this season. Lienau's 31-point outing against Denver upped his scoring average to 21.3 points per contest, which ranks 11th in all of Class 2A. The Cyclones seemingly had no answer for Lienau's inside game, which allows him to score with either hand around the basket. He even drilled his second three-pointer of the season for good measure.

"Carson is an animal," Fuelling said. "There is not a single person in the state that I think can guard him. He is a great player."

The ultimate test of Jesup's defensive improvement arrives courtesy of another tilt with No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-2) in Saturday's substate final at Waterloo East High School. The winner earns a berth in the state tournament.

"We are a totally different ball club," Jesup Coach Joe Smeins said. "We have a lot of respect for A-P, obviously. They have got really good players. Once again, it probably starts on the defensive end for us."

Aplington-Parkersburg has won its last 10 meetings against Jesup dating back to 2017. Should the J-Hawks end the streak on Saturday, they would earn their fourth state tournament berth in program history and first since 2016.

"It would mean the world to me," Lienau said. "I have been playing with these guys since I was in first, second grade, so it would mean the world to get down to state with my guys."

