Jesup advances to 2A-4 finals with 75-62 win over Denver

OELWEIN – If you ask any member of the Jesup boys' basketball team about its 'Formulas for Success,' it does not take long to hear the phrase, 'Win the first four minutes.'

The J-Hawks needed a little more than two to make a convincing statement.

"I didn't expect them to overlook us one bit, but I didn't think they expected us to realize how much better we had gotten since the last time we had played them," Jesup senior Carson Lienau said after the J-Hawks scored the first 12 points of the game, never trailed and overwhelmed Denver, 75-62, in a Class 2A district final Tuesday night at Oelwein High School. "So I knew that we could come out and get an early advantage and that is what we did. We kind of just rode that out the whole way."

The outcome was a significant departure from the Dec. 3 game between the schools in which Jesup was without sophomore guard Jack Miller and lost by eight, 74-66, at Denver. Since a 3-5 start to its season in which all five losses were to eventual district finalists, the J-Hawks (18-5) have won 15 games in a row.

"We have gotten better on the defensive end of the floor," Jesup coach Joe Smeins said. "That is really what keyed us. We thought we were pretty good offensively most of the year and our defense has really spurred us."

While Denver never led in the game, it did make a charge to get back into the thick of the contest. A 10-0 burst pulled the Cyclones within 32-31 late in the first half, and Denver actually tied the game on three occasions to start the second.

"We know they are a great team," Jesup senior guard Corbin Fuelling said. "They have a lot of scorers, so we knew they were going to hit shots...Just being able to bounce back on the offensive side, get stops and when we get stops, we score."

And score Jesup did. With the game knotted at 38-38, Lienau took matters into his own hands and keyed a 13-0 Jesup explosion with nine points, including just his second three-point basket of the season.

"I knew I wasn't aggressive enough getting the ball," said Lienau, a second team all-state honoree last season who led all scorers with 31 points. "I knew that if I was aggressive and get the ball, they would get out of their 2-3 zone (defense), and they did. Then my teammates did a good job of finding me in good positions under the hoop and I was able to finish."

Denver (17-7) got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Mitchell DeVries led the Cyclones with 22 points. Denver senior Caylor Hoffer, who entered the game averaging 22.6 points per game, was held scoreless for almost the entire first half and finished with 15 points against Miller's defense.

"He just wears people out," Smeins said of Miller. "(Hoffer) had to work for everything. (Miller) has been a huge key for us on the defensive end of the floor. That way it spurs our offense with Corbin and Carson being able to score and Jack is playing such good defense and passing the ball. It is a good combination of guys."

Fuelling added 15 points for Jesup, which will play a 2A substate final against fifth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (21-2) on Saturday at Waterloo East High School. During the aforementioned 3-5 start to the season, the J-Hawks lost twice to Aplington-Parkersburg.

"Keep (Aplington-Parkersburg's 6-foot-7 senior center Christian) Haugstad off the glass," Fuelling said. "He is a great player. Try and limit him as much as we can. And just limit those two, play great defense and be aggressive on offense."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0