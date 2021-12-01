Jesup cruises past Columbus Catholic for season opening win

The Jesup J-Hawks return a team filled with seasoned veterans this year. The Columbus Catholic Sailors field a squad loaded with talent, but very short on experience. Tuesday night at Columbus' home gym, experience won out in a big way.

Carson Lienau, the returning North Iowa Cedar League MVP, picked up right where he left off last year for Jesup with a phenomenal double-double effort. The senior put up 33 points to go with 17 rebounds while fellow senior Parker McHone scored 18 points and dished out six assists on the evening to secure the 81-42 season opening victory for the J-Hawks.

Jesup started five seniors on the night and set the tone early with their physical presence inside. Lienau and company held a commanding 41-23 advantage on the boards and used second chance opportunities to increase the lead throughout the evening and eventually get the win.

"We're pleased with the first night," said Jessup head coach Joe Smeins. "You never quite know (what to expect) going into the first game of the year. We have an experienced group this year...It's nice when you've got guys like Carson Lienau, Parker McHone and Corbin Fueling leading the way."

Fueling contributed 11 points to the effort.

The Sailors deserve credit for their resiliency. Columbus fell behind 37-18 by halftime with a pair of nine-point quarters as the shots simply weren't falling. The home team nearly doubled that effort in the third quarter alone as they put up 17 points, nine of which came from guard Ben Trost. The senior's nine point surge were the first nine of the quarter for the Sailors as the team seemed to regain focus for a time. Unfortunately for them, however, Jesup put forth their best effort in the third quarter as well with 26 points as the deficit just continued to grow.

"We dug ourselves into a hole (in the first half)," said head coach Dru Robinson. "We just have to come out and compete, have more communication and more guys getting to the rebound box. We just have to run ourselves and take care of what we're doing. We have to challenge shots and not make it easy for other teams."

Trost finished the game with 13 points while Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 14 points.

The 1-0 J-Hawks will next play Friday at home against Denver at 7:45. The 0-1 Sailors will host South Harding the same night at the same time.

