Janesville Wildcats look ahead to rematch with North Tama

The Janesville Wildcats have revenge on their minds after advancing to the second round of the class 1A playoffs Monday night.

A tough defensive battle through two quarters saw the Wildcats leading 21-13 at the half.

However, a 17-4 run in the third quarter put Janesville in the cat-bird seat heading into the final frame. The Wildcats then rode their cushion to a 58-40 win.

Wiley Sherburne starred for the Wildcats as the senior forward led all scorers with 17 points. Seniors Jared Hoodjer and Leo Dodd added 11 and 10 points, respectively, to guide the Wildcats to a 58-40 rout of the East Buchanan Buccaneers.

Even with the 18-point win, Wildcats head coach Joe McKenna said he was displeased with the slow start and feels his team will have to play much better moving forward.

“I thought we were way too sloppy today,” McKenna said. “I am glad we got that out of our way. I think that was probably one of our worst performances all year.”

With six seniors, Hoodjer said the Wildcats are just as pleased with a defensive win to extend their prep careers.

“It is great to get the win,” Hoodjer said. “I thought we played really good defense in the first half. As long as we keep playing good defense, we do not have to score way up high.”

With the first round win, Janesville set up a rematch with North Tama after losing to them of earlier this season.

On Jan. 7, the Redhawks walked off Janesville’s home court with a 67-57 victory.

“They got us here earlier this year,” McKenna said. “That is another team that has no fear of us. They got us once. They have nothing to lose. It is going to be a great game.”

McKenna said that if the Wildcats want to advance, they must play better defensively and will have to handle the Redhawks’ defensive pressure better than their first matchup.

“We have to do a better job paying attention to the details,” McKenna said. “We have our work cut out for us.”

A senior laden squad, North Tama features the backcourt tandem of Gabe Kopriva and Devin McKinley.

Kopriva ranks 12th in class 1A in points per game with 21 while McKinley averages 13.4. In the frontcourt, senior center Thomas Hulme averages 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Redhawks.

“We cannot take anyone lightly,” McKenna said. “At any point, right now, it is win or go home.”

Janesville takes on North Tama on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The second round matchup will be held at North Linn High School.

