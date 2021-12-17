Janesville takes a toll on Gilbertville Don Bosco 52-36

Riding a wave of production, Janesville dunked Gilbertville Don Bosco 52-36 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Independence and Janesville took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on December 11 at Janesville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.