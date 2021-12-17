 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville takes a toll on Gilbertville Don Bosco 52-36

Riding a wave of production, Janesville dunked Gilbertville Don Bosco 52-36 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 11, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Independence and Janesville took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on December 11 at Janesville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News