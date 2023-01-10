Janesville rides the rough off Waterloo Christian 63-52

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Janesville will take its 63-52 victory over Waterloo Christian at Waterloo Christian High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Waterloo Christian faced off against Garwin GMG and Janesville took on Ackley AGWSR on January 5 at Janesville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.