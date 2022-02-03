Janesville rides the rough off Colo-Nesco 58-39

Janesville dumped Colo-Nesco 58-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Janesville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Colo-Nesco took on Conrad BCLUW on January 27 at Colo-Nesco High School. For more, click here.
