Janesville posts win at Winthrop East Buchanan's expense 58-40

Janesville collected a 58-40 victory over Winthrop East Buchanan on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Wildcats opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Buccaneers through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a close 21-13 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.
The Wildcats enjoyed a whopping margin over the Buccaneers with a 44-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Arlington Starmont and Janesville took on Aplington-Parkersburg on February 7 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For more, click here.
