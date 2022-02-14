Janesville posts win at Winthrop East Buchanan's expense 58-40

Janesville collected a 58-40 victory over Winthrop East Buchanan on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Buccaneers through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-13 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

The Wildcats enjoyed a whopping margin over the Buccaneers with a 44-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.