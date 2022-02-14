 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville posts win at Winthrop East Buchanan's expense 58-40

Janesville collected a 58-40 victory over Winthrop East Buchanan on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Buccaneers through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-13 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

The Wildcats enjoyed a whopping margin over the Buccaneers with a 44-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

