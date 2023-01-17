Janesville overcomes Riceville 60-45

Riceville was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Janesville prevailed 60-45 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Riceville and Janesville squared off with January 18, 2022 at Riceville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Riceville faced off against Tripoli and Janesville took on Baxter on January 12 at Baxter High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.