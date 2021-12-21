Janesville hammers Clarksville into submission 71-37

Janesville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Clarksville 71-37 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Janesville's shooting stormed to a 32-12 lead over Clarksville at halftime.
In recent action on December 14, Janesville faced off against Dunkerton and Clarksville took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on December 13 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
