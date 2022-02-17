Janesville edges Traer North Tama in tough test 57-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Janesville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-48 over Traer North Tama in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
