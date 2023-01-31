 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville edges Clarksville in tough test 47-38

Yes, Janesville looked relaxed while edging Clarksville, but no autographs please after its 47-38 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Janesville and Clarksville played in a 56-46 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Janesville faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck . For results, click here. Clarksville took on Tripoli on January 24 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap.

