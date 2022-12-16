Janesville dodges a bullet in win over Gilbertville Don Bosco 56-49

Janesville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-49 victory against Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Janesville and Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off on January 28, 2022 at Janesville High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Janesville faced off against Sumner-Fred and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Tripoli on December 9 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap
