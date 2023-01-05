Janesville collects victory over Ackley AGWSR 44-33

Janesville tipped and eventually toppled Ackley AGWSR 44-33 on January 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Janesville and Ackley AGWSR faced off on January 6, 2022 at Janesville High School. For a full recap, click here.
