Janesville beats East Buchanan, advances to second round of class 1A playoffs

The Janesville Wildcats boys' basketball team took care of business in a 58-40 first round rout of East Buchanan Monday night.

Early on it appeared as though East Buchanan came ready to upset the 17-5 Wildcats on their home court. A sluggish, defensive battle resulted in a narrow 8-7 Janesville lead after the first eight minutes of play.

“It is playoff basketball,” Wildcats head coach Joe McKenna said. “The stakes are higher. You lose, you go home. No one wants to go home right now.”

In the second quarter, offense remained at a premium for both teams. However, the turning point came on a last second basket from junior forward Rogan Gergen.

With 32 seconds left in the half, Gergen snatched the ball away from the Bucs and banked in an easy layup to give the Wildcats a 21-13 advantage heading into halftime.

Riding the momentum of Gergen’s layup Janesville entered the second half hungry for offense. Both teams traded punches through the first five minutes of the third quarter, but a 17-4 run by Janesville capped off by two Leo Dodd threes gave the Wildcats a 44-25 lead.

With eight minutes remaining in the game, Janesville locked down defensively and rode it's 19-point cushion to a 58-40 victory.

Three Janesville seniors scored in double figures in the contest as forward Wiley Sherburne led the Wildcats with 17 points. Forward Jared Hoodjer scored 11 while guard Leo Dodd added 10.

With the win, Janesville advances to a second round matchup with North Tama on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The matchup will be held at North Linn High School.

In one early season contest, North Tama got the better of Janesville with a 67-57 road victory.

“They have two really good guards in (Gabe) Kopriva and (Devin) McKinley,” McKenna said. “We have just got to play a lot better defense than we did in that game and we have got to handle their pressure.”

