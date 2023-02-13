It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Jackson Junction Turkey Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-45 over Winthrop East Buchanan for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley . For more, click here. Winthrop East Buchanan took on Alburnett on February 7 at Alburnett High School. Click here for a recap.

