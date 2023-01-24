Jackson Junction Turkey Valley makes Maynard West Central walk the plank 79-47

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Maynard West Central for a 79-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Tripoli and Maynard West Central took on Central Elkader on January 17 at Maynard West Central High School. Click here for a recap.
