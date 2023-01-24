 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley makes Maynard West Central walk the plank 79-47

  • 0

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Maynard West Central for a 79-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 12, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Tripoli and Maynard West Central took on Central Elkader on January 17 at Maynard West Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News