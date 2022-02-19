J-Hawks beat 70-50 win over Union Community, set up rematch in region 4 semifinal

The Jesup J-Hawks travelled to Denver Thursday night, but it was not for a chance to avenge an early season loss to the quarterfinal hosting Cyclones.

Instead, the J-Hawks faced off against the Union Knights in the class 2A Region 4 quarterfinals.

The winner of Thursday night’s contest would take on Denver, who beat New Hampton just 30 minutes prior, at Oelwein High School on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Yet the J-Hawks focused completely on the task at hand and did not allow the chance at a rematch to distract them.

“We are taking this one game at a time,” Jesup head coach Joe Smeins said. “We think we have a good basketball team. We have thought we had one all year.”

Smeins’ squad left in all on the court at the Cyclone Center in Denver as the J-Hawks grabbed a 21-16 advantage through one quarter of play. Sophomore guard Jack Miller scored nine points to lead the J-Hawks through the first eight minutes of action.

Jesup continued to build on it's lead as they went up by as many as 10 points in the second half, but the Knights trimmed the lead to just six points at the half.

With a 34-28 lead at halftime, Smeins said it was his team’s defensive execution that prevented the J-Hawks from pulling away in the first half.

We could be a little better defensively,” Smeins said. “Our on-ball pressure was not good enough.”

Senior guard Corbin Fuelling said the J-Hawks' defense provided Union with too many opportunities in the first half.

“They were getting to the bucket pretty easy,” Fuelling said. “It opened up a lot of drive and kicks. So, we needed to get some on ball pressure and not let them get to the rim.”

At the half, Smeins coached his team to play a more aggressive style of defense in the second half.

The full court press worked in the J-Hawks' favor as Jesup senior forward Carson Lienau became a force down low.

With six points and five rebounds in the third quarter, Leinau led a J-Hawks' offense that outscored the Knights 18-9 in the third quarter of play.

Fuelling noted the importance of Leinau’s play and the impact it had on the game.

“It really helps to have such a dominate big,” Fuelling said. “It really takes a lot of pressure off of Jack and I.”

Heading into the final quarter of action leading 52-37, Leinau and the J-Hawks continued to dominate.

With five more rebounds from Leinau and five points from Fuelling, Jesup walked away with a 20-point, 70-50, win.

In the win, Fuelling led the J-Hawks with 21 points while Leinau recorded an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Fuelling credited the win to the team’s long history of playing together and their trust of one another.

“I trust my guys so much,” Fuelling said. “They trust me. We know we are a good team. We have been on a roll lately…We have all played together for so long. We are just tough.”

Smeins summed up his team’s victory following the win.

“Corbin and Jack carried us in the first half, then great team basketball in the second half,” Smeins said. “It takes a group effort to win postseason games and that happened tonight.”

Smeins added that his team eagerly awaits it's next opponent and the opportunity to avenge it's early season loss.

“We will be excited for them,” Smeins said. “I know we will be ready for that game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0