Iowa Falls-Alden nips Clear Lake in scare 48-45

Iowa Falls-Alden edged Clear Lake in a close 48-45 encounter in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Charles City and Clear Lake took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on December 14 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
