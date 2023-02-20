Iowa City West's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids Prairie during a 65-44 blowout in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 20.

Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against North Liberty . For a full recap, click here. Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on Feb. 10 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.