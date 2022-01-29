Iowa City West takes a toll on Waterloo East 67-52

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City West spurred past Waterloo East 67-52 on January 29 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Iowa City West opened with an 18-8 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 21 at Waterloo East. For more, click here.
