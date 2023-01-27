Iowa City West takes a toll on Iowa City 63-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Iowa City West prevailed over Iowa City 63-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Iowa City West jumped in front of Iowa City 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' shooting moved in front for a 26-19 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.
Iowa City West charged to a 48-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-14 fourth quarter, too.
