Iowa City West takes a toll on Iowa City 63-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Iowa City West prevailed over Iowa City 63-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Iowa City West jumped in front of Iowa City 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting moved in front for a 26-19 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.

Iowa City West charged to a 48-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-14 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.