Iowa City West mows down North Liberty Liberty 73-51

Iowa City West earned a convincing 73-51 win over North Liberty at North Liberty High on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Trojans opened a tight 27-26 gap over the Lightning at the half.

Iowa City West thundered ahead of North Liberty 61-39 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 73-51 tie.

In recent action on December 2, North Liberty faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West took on Davenport West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

