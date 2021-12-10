Iowa City West mows down North Liberty Liberty 73-51

Iowa City West earned a convincing 73-51 win over North Liberty at North Liberty High on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Trojans opened a tight 27-26 gap over the Lightning at the half.

Iowa City West thundered ahead of North Liberty 61-39 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 73-51 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.