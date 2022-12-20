Iowa City West mollywopps Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 83-43

Iowa City West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 83-43 in Iowa boys basketball on December 20.
Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on February 8, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Waterloo West on December 13 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.