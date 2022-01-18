Iowa City West knocks off Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Iowa City West's locker room after Tuesday's 49-47 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in Iowa boys basketball on January 18.
The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids Prairie, who began with an 18-11 edge over Iowa City West through the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 44-35 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City West took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 11 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.