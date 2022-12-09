Iowa City West handles stress test to best North Liberty Liberty 42-40

Iowa City West edged North Liberty 42-40 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, North Liberty and Iowa City West faced off on February 4, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, North Liberty faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West took on Davenport West on December 1 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
